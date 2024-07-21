Ortiz (5-2) picked up the win Saturday, allowing three hits and two walks over seven scoreless innings in a 4-1 victory over the Phillies. He struck out two.

The right-hander continued an impressive stretch that has seen him give up only three runs in 26.2 innings over his last five appearances (four starts) with a 23:3 K:BB. Ortiz may not be able to hang onto a rotation spot once Jared Jones (lat) gets healthy no matter how well he does, but he's making a strong case to be in the Pirates' long-term pitching plans. Ortiz will take a 2.57 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 59:21 K:BB through 73.2 innings this season into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next weekend in Arizona.