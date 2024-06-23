Skenes did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over seven innings against the Rays. He struck out eight.

Skenes got off to a bit of a rough start, allowing two extra-base hits on his first four pitches, including a leadoff homer to Yandy Diaz on the first pitch of the game, but Skenes did not allow another run for the rest of his outing. The first overall pick in the 2023 draft continues to dominate even as the workload increases, striking out eight over a career-high seven innings. He's now allowed just two earned runs and has struck out 23 over his last three starts spanning 19.1 innings. He also continues to display impressive control, having not walked more than one batter during any game since walking two in his first career start on May 11. Skenes is currently scheduled to take the hill next weekend when the Pirates make the trek to Atlanta for a three-game set.