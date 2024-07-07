Heim went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, a double, an additional RBI and three total runs scored in Sunday's 13-2 win over the Rays.

Heim tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth inning before adding a solo shot in the sixth. The catcher has gone 15-for-41 (.366) with two homers, four RBI and eight runs scored over his last 12 contests. For the season, he's up to eight homers, 36 RBI, 31 runs scored, one stolen base and a .247/.294/.367 slash line across 296 plate appearances in a starting role.