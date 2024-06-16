Semien went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and one stolen base in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Mariners.

Semien got the Rangers on the board with an RBI double in the fifth inning and added a two-out, two-run single in the ninth, but the comeback fell short. This was his third multi-hit effort in June, though it was his first since June 3. The second baseman is slashing .265/.330/.438 with 11 home runs, 40 RBI, 50 runs scored and three stolen bases over 69 contests this season. It's not a surprise that his speed has declined in his age-33 campaign, but the good news is the rest of his game appears to be in line with his career norms.