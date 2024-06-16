Criswell allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over four innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Saturday.

The Red Sox jumped out to a quick lead, but Criswell didn't pitch deep enough to qualify for the win. He needed 88 pitches (55 strikes) to complete his four frames, making this the seventh time in 12 appearances (11 starts) he's failed to complete five innings. The 27-year-old has a 4.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 49:13 K:BB over 52 innings this season. Criswell is tentatively projected to make his next appearance on the road versus the Reds.