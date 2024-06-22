Duran went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Reds.

Duran hit one of five solo home runs the two teams combined to crush in the first three innings before the game settled into a pitching match. His third-inning homer was the second in as many games and extended a hit streak to 11 contests, during which he's 18-for-48 (.375) with seven extra-base hits, five walks, five steals, seven RBI and 12 runs. Duran is proving that his breakout last season was no fluke. Regardless of whichever outlet is tracking WAR in 2024, Duran is among the top 10: Baseball Reference (3.9, T-6th), ESPN (3.9, T-7th) or FanGraphs (3.1, T-9th).