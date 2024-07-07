Reds manager David Bell said Friday that he's hopeful that Maile (back) will be ready to return from the 10-day injured list shortly after the All-Star break, MLB.com reports.

Maile was diagnosed with a herniated disc and placed on the IL on Friday after he had previously complained of a nerve issue on the lower right side near his hip following the Reds' 8-4 win over the Yankees on Thursday. Bell said that Maile has already received an injection to treat the injury, so the veteran backstop could be cleared to resume baseball activities once the shot takes full effect. Austin Wynns was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Friday and will serve as the backup to Tyler Stephenson while Maile is on the shelf.