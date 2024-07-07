Gomber (2-5) picked up the win over the Royals on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits over seven innings while striking out three.

Gomber managed to keep Kansas City's offense at bay throughout the contest, with the exception of a solo home run that he surrendered to Vinnie Pasquantino in the top of the sixth. The lefty allowed just two extra-base hits over his seven innings of work and didn't walk a batter for the third consecutive start. He's now gone at least five innings in four straight outings, though he's also given up six or more hits in three straight. Saturday actually marked the first time since May 22 that Gomber didn't surrender multiple runs (span of six starts).