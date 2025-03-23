Gomber (shoulder) completed 3.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits, in Saturday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Gomber made his first official Cactus League appearance since Feb. 25 as he continues to return from a sore shoulder. He's likely to begin the season on the injured list as he continues to build up his pitch count, but Saturday's outing was a positive indication that he will be able to return at some point in mid-April.