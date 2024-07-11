Blackmon is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds due to a slight right hamstring injury, MLB.com reports.

Manager Bud Black said that Blackmon "tweaked" his hamstring while making a sliding catch during Monday's 6-0 loss to the Reds. The lefty-hitting Blackmon received a planned off day Tuesday while the Reds sent southpaw Nick Lodolo to the mound, but the 38-year-old's continued absences from the lineup against right-handed starters Frankie Montas and Hunter Greene on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, signals that Blackmon is still being slowed by the injury. Blackmon had been available for pinch-hitting duties in Wednesday's 6-5 win but went unused, so he could once again be a candidate to come off the bench Thursday.