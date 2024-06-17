Hudson (2-9) yielded three runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Pirates.

Hudson gave up one through five frames before the Pirates broke out with a five-run sixth inning, with two of those runs being charged to Hudson. He forced 11 whiffs, including six via the slider. Hudson has produced a 4.41 ERA through three starts this month, slightly lowering his season ERA to 4.89 through 73.2 frames. His next start is projected to be at home against Washington.