Hudson (2-10) allowed eight runs on 11 hits and two walks over three-plus innings while taking a loss against the Nationals on Friday.

Hudson kept Washington scoreless for two innings before an ugly five-run third inning. The Nationals piled on four more runs in the fourth, with three of them being charged to Hudson. He's lost three straight starts while posting a 7.20 ERA during that stretch, bumping his season ERA to 5.63 through 76.2 frames. Friday's performance was his shortest outing of the year and the most runs he's allowed in a start. Hudson's next matchup is expected to be on the road against the White Sox.