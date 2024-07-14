Hilliard is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.

The lefty-hitting Hilliard looks on track to serve as the Rockies' primary option in left field while Nolan Jones (back) is on the injured list, but Hilliard will likely hit the bench when the Rockies face southpaws. With lefty Jose Quintana taking the hill for the Mets on Sunday, Sean Bouchard will step in as the starter in left field in place of Hilliard, who had 5-for-13 with two home runs, one double, one stolen base, one walk, three RBI and three runs over the previous four contests.