Vodnik picked up the save over the Royals on Saturday, allowing one hit and one walk over one inning while striking out one.

Vodnik entered the contest with a two-run lead in the ninth and got Salvador Perez to go down on strikes before allowing two of the next three men to reach. The right-handed reliever was able to escape the jam, however, and secure his first save of the campaign. Vodnik had blown each of his previous two save attempts this season coming in but has now recorded a win and a save in his last two appearances. He's also recorded at least one strikeout in seven consecutive outings.