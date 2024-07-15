Vodnik picked up the save Sunday against the Mets, allowing two hits and a walk over 1.2 scoreless innings. He struck out two.

Vodnik took over for Jalen Beeks midway through the eighth frame with one out and runners on second and third. Vodnik walked Francisco Lindor to load the bases and yielded an RBI fielder's choice to Brandon Nimmo before retiring Francisco Alvarez to close out the frame. Holding an 8-5 lead, Vodnik allowed a pair of singles, but logged back-to-back strikeouts to close out his second save of 2024. Vodnik has cashed in on both of his save opportunities in July, and with the Rockies' current closing situation up in the air, he could see an occasional save chance in the second half of 2024.