Vodnik picked up the save over the Giants on Saturday, pitching a perfect ninth inning while striking out one.

Vodnik was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the top of the ninth and the right-hander did not disappoint, going 1-2-3 through the middle of San Francisco's lineup to secure his third save of the campaign. The right-hander has now converted each of his three save opportunities this month after blowing two saves in the latter part of June. He's also posted at least one strikeout in 12 straight appearances.