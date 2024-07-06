Schreiber (3-3) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one over one-third of an inning, taking the loss Friday versus the Rockies.

Schreiber loaded the bases in the eighth inning and gave up a two-run double to Brenton Doyle to give the Rockies a 4-2 lead. The Royals couldn't bounce back, leaving Schreiber with his second loss in six appearances. The right-hander has given up 11 runs (nine earned) over his last 6.1 innings spanning nine outings. For the season, he's at a 4.46 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB with a save and 19 holds through 34.1 innings. While he remains in a high-leverage role, his performance has been too volatile to trust in recent weeks.