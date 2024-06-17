Massey (back) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Omaha.

On the shelf with a low back ligament sprain, Massey received an injection May 31 and appears to have responded favorably. He was cleared to resume baseball activities early last week and has checked out fine after steadily increasing the intensity of his hitting and running over the last several days. The Royals haven't determined how long Massey's rehab assignment will last, but he may only need two or three games with Omaha to get his timing back at the plate before potentially making his return from the 10-day injured list as soon as this weekend.