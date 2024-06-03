The Tigers designated Kennedy for assignment Monday.

Kennedy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on April 30 after appearing in six games for the Tigers and going 2-for-10 with one stolen base, one home run and four RBI. The 25-year-old had been performing at a below-league-average level with Toledo for the season, slashing .234/.331/.383 (88 wRC+) across 163 plate appearances. Kennedy could remain with the organization if he clears waivers, but he'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy, who was called up from Triple-A on Monday.