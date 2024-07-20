Rogers is starting at catcher and batting sixth in Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.

Carson Kelly got the start in Friday's contest with Rogers on the bench, but the two will flip flop Saturday. To date, Kelly has appeared in 56 games, while Rogers will be at 60 games following his start Saturday. With the two catchers splitting time fairly evenly, their fantasy ceilings will remain capped. Rogers hasn't helped his cause much when he's been in the lineup, as he's sitting with a .597 OPS, down from the .730 figure he posted last year.