Maeda allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in a no-decision Friday. He struck out four during the loss to the Angels.

Maeda was tagged with a two-run shot by Luis Rengifo in the first inning but settled in for a solid outing. In six starts since returning from the injured list, Maeda has registered a 4.71 ERA. That's helped lower his season mark to 5.76 alongside a 45:19 K:BB through 59.1 frames. Maeda hasn't earned a win since May 24 and hasn't finished at least six innings since May 1. He's in line for a road start against his former team, the Twins, next week.