Canha went 2-for-3 with two RBI in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Nationals. He also stole a base.

Canha extended his hitting streak to three games, and he's recorded a stolen base in two of those contests. That gives the veteran four steals for the season, and while he's not known for his speed at this point in his career, Canha did swipe 11 bases last year in 12 chances. He's a smart and efficient baserunner who can contribute a little bit in that category, though fantasy managers shouldn't expect huge numbers the rest of the way.