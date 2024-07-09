Buxton went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run and an RBI in Monday's 8-6 extra-innings win against the White Sox.

Buxton doubled in a run in the fourth inning and scored an insurance run in the 11th after reaching on a single. He finished with his fourth straight multi-hit game and his eighth such effort over his past 12 contests. During that 12-game stretch, Buxton is batting a sizzling .467 (21-for-45) with five homers, eight doubles, 15 RBI and 15 runs. The impressive span has boosted his season batting average from.238 to .282.