Vazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Vazquez remains the Twins' No. 2 catcher, but he picked up starts in three of the previous five games while Minnesota deployed top backstop Ryan Jeffers at designated hitter on three days he didn't start behind the plate. Jeffers will serve as the Twins' catcher for the series finale in Houston while Alex Kirilloff slots in as the DH, leaving no room in the lineup for Vazquez. The 33-year-old has struggled mightily at the dish in his second season in Minnesota, slashing .161/.179/.196 over 119 plate appearances while striking out a career-worst 25.2 percent rate.