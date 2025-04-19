Now Playing

Vazquez (hand) will start at catcher and bat eighth Saturday against Atlanta.

Vazquez has been held out of action ever since suffering a hand injury during Monday's contest, but a few days of rest has him feeling well enough to return behind the dish Saturday. The 34-year-old backstop is off to a very poor start to the year, slashing .115/.172/.192 over his first 29 plate appearances.

