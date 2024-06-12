Varland didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Colorado, allowing one hit and one walk with three strikeouts across five scoreless innings.

Varland was part of the Twins rotation to start 2024, but after falling to a 9.18 ERA after four starts, he was sent down to Triple-A. The 26-year-old also struggled in the minors, owning a 5.31 ERA before being called up Tuesday to give Minnesota's starters an extra day of rest. Varland made quick work of the Rockies, needing just 63 pitches to get through five innings. However, he didn't qualify for the win, as the Twins didn't score until seventh inning.