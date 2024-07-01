Castro went 2-for-4 with two steals and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Mariners.

Castro notched base hits in his first two at-bats of the afternoon and stole second both times. He's now up to 10 steals on the year, marking a second consecutive season with double-digit thefts. Castro closed out June on a heater at the dish. In 13 games since June 16, he's slashing .370/.414/.667 with two homers, nine RBI and 13 runs scored. He's totaled seven multi-hit efforts over that span. The 27-year-old is cruising to career-best offensive numbers this year across the board in his second season with the Twins.