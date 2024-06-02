The White Sox placed Benintendi on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left Achilles tendinitis.

After hitting a solo home run in his first at-bat in the third inning of Saturday's 4-3 loss to Milwaukee, Benintendi was removed in the bottom of the frame due to the Achilles concern. The fact that Benintendi's injury is being listed as tendinitis rather than a strain bodes well for a short stint on the IL, but the veteran outfielder remains without a clear timeline for a return at this stage. Oscar Colas was called up from Triple-A Charlotte and will start in right field in the series finale in Milwaukee. Colas and Dominic Fletcher will likely be the main beneficiaries from a playing-time standpoint while Benintendi is on the shelf.