Benintendi went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Benintendi helped the White Sox get off to a hot start, as he delivered his home run in the first inning. He has been limited to 11 games in June due to an Achilles injury, but Benintendi has enjoyed a productive month by homering three times, driving in five and scoring five runs while also maintaining a .286 batting average. Despite the productive stretch, he still has just a .249 wOBA and 58 wRC+ across 233 plate appearances on the season.