Woodford (0-2) allowed seven runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings to take the loss Thursday versus the Red Sox.

Woodford has failed to pitch past the fifth inning in both of his starts for the White Sox so far. The Red Sox jumped on him right away Thursday, with Jarren Duran leading off the game with a solo home run. Enmanuel Valdez added a three-run shot in the fourth inning. Woodford doesn't have a great track record as a starter in the majors, but he's likely to remain in the rotation for another turn, as Mike Clevinger (elbow) will require a rehab start before returning. Woodford is lined up for a road start in Seattle next week if the White Sox give him another outing.