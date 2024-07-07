Rice went 3-for-5 with three home runs and seven RBI in a 14-4 win over the Red Sox on Saturday.

Rice opened the scoring with a leadoff home run in the first inning and added three-run blasts in the fifth and seventh. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, he is the first rookie in Yankees history with a three-homer game. The 25-year-old is hitting .294 with four home runs and 12 RBI through his first 60 major-league plate appearances while earning opportunities to hit atop one of the league's best lineups.