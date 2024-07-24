Gil came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out six.

After a rough stretch in late June and early July, Gil has turned things around and given up just one run in each of his last three outings while delivering a 22:2 K:BB over 17.2 innings. The 26-year-old right-hander's stumble came after he topped 100 pitches for the first time June 14 against the Red Sox, so expect the Yankees to keep a close eye on his workload the rest of the way -- his 107.1 innings in 2024 is already closing in on the career-high 108.2 innings he threw across three levels in 2021. Gil lines up to make his next start on the road early next week in Philadelphia.