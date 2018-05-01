Yankees' Sonny Gray: Takes tough loss against Astros
Gray (1-2) took the loss Monday night despite holding the Astros to two runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts over six innings.
Gray was much better than in two no-decisions his past two times out, in which he walked a combined nine batters over seven innings, but the Yankees offense couldn't support him against Houston's Charlie Morton. It was refreshing that Gray was able to find his control somewhat, but it was still shaky and has been suspect all season long. Gray now has walked 19 batters in just 27 innings, a 6.3 BB/9 that won't cut it over the long haul. But Gray worked around the walks Monday night against one of the best lineups in the American League, and considering his struggles to date, the Yankees and their fans have to feel pretty good about that despite the loss.
