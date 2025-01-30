Lowry provided 13 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and eight assists across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-104 win over Sacramento.

It was arguably Lowry's best effort of the season thus far, as he handed out a season-high eight assists off Philadelphia's bench and fell a lone point shy of his season-high mark set way back during the Oct. 25 loss to Toronto. Lowry recently had a 10-game absence due to a hip injury, so it was encouraging to see him log his most minutes (26) in three contests since returning. The 38-year-old's fantasy upside remains limited at this stage of his career, but he could emerge as a key contributor from the second unit for the injury-riddled 76ers down the stretch of the season.