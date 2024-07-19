The Bucks announced Friday that Jackson underwent successful surgery to repair a fracture of his left third finger that occurred during Tuesday's Summer League game against the Clippers but is expected to be a full participant in training camp.

Jackson saw a minimal role in his rookie year, averaging 2.2 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.0 minutes across 57 appearances. While Jackson is expected to head into the 2024-25 campaign healthy, he will likely compete for depth minutes in Milwaukee's forward rotation yet again.