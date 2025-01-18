Giddey provided six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists in 26 minutes during Friday's 125-123 loss to the Hornets.

Although Giddey has posted a few double-digit scoring totals this month, he's experienced a regression in January. Through nine games, Giddey is averaging 8.9 points per game, three points lower than his average leading up to the new year. His secondary numbers are still consistent, but he's converting only 38.1 percent of his shots this month and needs improvement to remain a viable fantasy candidate.