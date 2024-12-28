Huff had seven points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 13 minutes during Friday's 132-124 victory over the Pelicans.

Huff returned from a four-game absence, playing a limited role off the bench. Despite somewhat of a coming out party earlier in the season, Huff has struggled to carve out a consistent role. With Zach Edey continuing to develop and Brandon Clarke playing well as a makeshift center, it is unclear whether Huff will find a path to meaningful minutes with the current roster construction in Memphis.