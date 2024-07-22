Jovic (ankle) posted 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds in 11 minutes during Serbia's 94-72 exhibition win over Greece on Monday.

Jovic sprained his ankle in mid-June, and there were conflicting reports about his availability ahead of the Paris Olympics. It looks like the 21-year-old forward is still working his way back to full strength, evidenced by playing only 11 minutes versus Greece, but he has appeared in back-to-back exhibitions. Jovic should be available for Serbia's showdown against Team USA on July 28, the first game of the Olympics for both squads.