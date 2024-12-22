Larsson (ankle) tallied five points (1-2 FG, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Saturday's 121-114 loss to the Magic.

Larsson had missed five straight games with an ankle sprain before being cleared to play Saturday. With Jimmy Butler (illness) sitting out, the Heat had extra minutes available for many of their supporting players, and Larsson was one of the beneficiaries. Though Butler's potential return Monday against the Nets would leave fewer minutes to go around, Larsson could still maintain a spot in the rotation over Haywood Highsmith, who was moved from a starting role to the bench Saturday and played just six minutes.