Larsson was drafted by the Heat with the No. 44 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

After starting his collegiate career at Utah, Larsson transferred to Arizona, where he spent the last three seasons. In 2023-24, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 12.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 36 games. Larsson can provide quality perimeter defense along with a consistent outside shot, as he converted 42.6 percent of his 3.0 three-point attempts per contest last year.