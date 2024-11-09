Diabate had zero points (0-1 FG), 15 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Friday's 103-83 win over Indiana.

Diabate missed his lone shot of the game, but he was an imposing presence near the rim, pulling down 15 boards and also rejecting three shots. Diabate doesn't have a lot of fantasy upside and will continue to play a minor role off the bench for the Hornets in most games, but don't rule him out being a potential streaming option in category-based leagues if he can deliver numbers like these on a semi-regular basis.