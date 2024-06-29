The Pistons won't tender a qualifying offer to Wiseman, making him an unrestricted free agent Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Wiseman was the No. 2 overall pick in 2020 for the Warriors, but he has struggled to find a significant role in his three seasons in the league. The 23-year-old was acquired by the Pistons at the trade deadline in 2023, and he played all of the 2023-24 season with the team. Last season, WIseman averaged 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.6 blocks across 17.3 minutes, all career-lows for the big man. His youth, size and potential will likely land him a two-way contract at the very least in free agency.