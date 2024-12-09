Markkanen logged eight points (2-9 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes during Sunday's 141-97 loss to the Kings.
Utah's franchise player appeared in three consecutive outings before missing Friday's win over Portland due to injury management. The Jazz are 5-18 on the season, so it's likely they'll exercise caution with Markkanen whenever possible. He's had a quiet season by his standards, as his production is down nearly across the board compared to 2023-24, as well as his shooting percentages.
