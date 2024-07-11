The Kings announced Thursday that Carter underwent successful surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Carter sustained his left shoulder injury during a pre-draft workout, and the Kings were aware of the issue when selecting him with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Kings announced Thursday that they'll update his status in approximately six months, so the 22-year-old will presumably miss at least the first few months of the 2024-25 season. However, Carter is expected to make a full recovery with no long-term concerns.