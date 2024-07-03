James signed a four-year, $7.9 million contract with the Lakers on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Per Michael Scotto of USA Today, the first two seasons of James' deal are fully guaranteed, while the rookie second-round pick has a partial guarantee of $1.3 million for the third year of the deal. The fourth year, meanwhile, is a $2.49 million team option. The contract ensures that James will be part of the Lakers' 15-man roster to open the upcoming season, but the 19-year-old will still face an uphill battle to break training camp with a regular spot in head coach JJ Redick's rotation. James will don purple and gold for the first time Saturday, when he's scheduled to play for the Lakers' entry in the California Classic Summer League.