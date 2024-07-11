Knecht generated 20 points (7-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes of Wednesday's 80-76 loss to the Heat in the California Classic.

Knecht will exit the California Classic having averaged 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 26.3 minutes per game. However, the rookie first-rounder shot 12-for-43 (27.9 percent) from the field and 4-for-15 (26.8 percent) from beyond the arc. It's not abnormal for a rookie to struggle with efficiency during Summer League and there shouldn't be much concern regarding Knecht's ability to score after averaging 21.7 points per game last season at Tennessee.