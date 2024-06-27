Knecht was selected by the Lakers with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Knecht was widely-considered a lottery pick but endured a small skid before being taken by the Lakers. The 23-year-old should provide immediate value on the offensive end for J.J. Redick's Lakers, showcasing three-level scoring ability last season at Tennessee. The real question with Knecht is what he can provide defensively, as he lacks lateral quickness and general athleticism. He should provide a spark off the bench for the Lakers this season.