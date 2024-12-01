Johnson appeared to re-injure his left ankle in the final minute of Sunday's 100-92 loss to the Magic, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports. He finished with 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 36 minutes.

Johnson checked out of the game with 18 seconds remaining after appearing to tweak his left ankle. The 28-year-old walked back to the bench with a limp, and his status will be something to monitor closely ahead of Monday's game against the Bulls. If Johnson is sidelined, the team will rely heavily on Jalen Wilson and Trendon Watford at the forward position, especially if Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) remains out.