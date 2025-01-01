Dennis agreed to a two-way contract with the Pacers on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Dennis will fill the two-way spot vacated by Tristen Newton, whom Indiana waived in a corresponding move. An undrafted rookie point guard out of Baylor, Dennis has spent his first professional campaign with the G League's San Diego Clippers, with whom he's averaged 16.7 points, 6.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 31.2 minutes over 18 appearances. The 23-year-old will add some depth and insurance to the backcourt in Indiana, but he's likely to see the majority of his playing time with the Pacers' G League affiliate, the Indiana Mad Ants.