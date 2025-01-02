Duren had 18 points (9-10 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 105-96 win over the Magic.

Duren had an efficient performance to kick off the new year in style, as he missed just one of his 10 shots from the field and recorded a double-double for the third time across his last five games. He's not the double-double machine he was in 2023-24, but Duren remains a solid player on both ends of the court while operating as the anchor down low for an improved Detroit team. Duren is averaging 11.1 points and 8.5 boards per contest since the beginning of December.